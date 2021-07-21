Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to advise that the recent interview with CEO Christopher Gerteisen and Kerry Stevenson of Small Caps is now available for viewing at:
https://novaminerals.com.au/videos

In the interview, Mr Gerteisen discusses the latest Korbel Main drill results, and the decision to push back the Scoping Study.


About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.

   

Contact

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au



Link: Interview of CEO by Small Caps


Related Companies

Nova Minerals Ltd
         


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Zinc Mineral Sands Nickel Lithium Silver Cobalt Lead

Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Significant Mineralisation Observed at RPM Prospect

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Interview with Chris Gerteisen CEO on Korbel Main Results

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Significant Results Continue at Korbel Main

Rotor X Announces RX eTransporter Air Taxi

Interview with Chris Gerteisen of Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) by Rob Tyson


Read More