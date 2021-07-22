Asset Resolution Limited (NSX:ASS) is pleased to announce that a further $399,999.60 has been invested in NobleOak Life Limited under its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at $1.95. The IPO price is 8% higher than the last NobleOak Life Limited share issue price; therefore there an 8% increase in ARL's investment in NobleOak Life Limited disclosed in the December 2020 Interim Report and a 26% increase since the shares were initially acquired at $1.55 per share.

ARL has received a cash dividend of $309,677 and a franking credit of $131,819 on its initial investment of 2,580,645 shares.

NobleOak Life Limited is expected to list on the ASX today.


About Asset Resolution Limited

Asset Resolution Limited (NSX:ASS) is a company whose board has significant experience and connections in the optimal realisation of mortgage loans and distressed assets.

 

Contact

Vicky Allinson FCCA, FGIA
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Asset Resolution Limited
Email: vicky.allinson@arlimited.com.au



