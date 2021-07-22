Asset Resolution Limited (
ARL has received a cash dividend of $309,677 and a franking credit of $131,819 on its initial investment of 2,580,645 shares.
NobleOak Life Limited is expected to list on the ASX today.
About Asset Resolution Limited
Asset Resolution Limited (NSX:ASS) is a company whose board has significant experience and connections in the optimal realisation of mortgage loans and distressed assets.
ContactVicky Allinson FCCA, FGIA
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Asset Resolution Limited
Email: vicky.allinson@arlimited.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General