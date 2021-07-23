Alta Zinc Limited (
During the video the Managing Director, Geraint Harris, provides a technical overview of the recent Mineral Resource upgrade (ASX Announcement 14 July 2021) on Alta's flagship Gorno Zinc Project in Northern Italy.
About Alta Zinc Limited
Alta Zinc Limited (ASX:AZI)(FRA:8EE) is an emerging ASX-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking dormant value at the Gorno Project. Gorno is an historic high-grade zinc mine in industrialised Northern Italy, proximal to smelters and key infrastructure and with a track record of producing high quality clean concentrates to European Smelters.
Drilling of known brownfields high-grade targets is underway and aims to strengthen the current Resource inventory. Subsequent project development will leverage off the existing underground infrastructure, simple metallurgy and advanced technical studies to de-risk a future feasibility study. The Company also has a portfolio of other mineral exploration projects in northern Italy and Australia.
ContactGeraint Harris
Managing Director
Alta Zinc Limited
+61 8 9321 5000
info@altazinc.com
Adam Miethke
Discovery Capital Partners
info@discoverycapital.com.au
