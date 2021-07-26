Australia's leading alternative stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange of Australia Ltd (NSXA), today welcomes trading platform Marketech (www.marketech.com.au ) as the first online retail broking platform in Australia to offer direct market access to retail investors.The partnership represents a significant step in improving liquidity for emerging Australian companies listed on the tier 1 licensed exchange, allowing active traders to have real time visibility of the NSXA market via the Marketech platform.Beyond being a unique technology solution, Marketech CEO Travis Clark says this is an important initiative in helping offer a viable alternative for smaller emerging companies to access capital to fast track their growth."The NSXA plays an important role in the early stage investment sector by offering the next generation of emerging Australian venture companies access to much needed capital. However, for investors it has been a challenge to gain visibility and access to investment opportunities in these companies," Mr Clark said.This partnership brings the NSXA investment universe to online retail investors, with an affordable, high tech trading solution, connected to the CHESS settlement process, something that was previously only available through advice brokers.NSXA parent company CEO John Karantzis said "The NSXA has made a number of very significant technology upgrades in the last 12 months, with the connection to the Trade Acceptance Service (TAS) last November allowing fully automated trading and novated settlement on the NSX for the first time. The NSXA will benefit from direct market access, and we are pleased that Marketech is the first to be fully connected to the NSXA.""The addition of the Marketech online trading platform will improve liquidity and is another step towards our goal to become Australia's leading emerging and venture company exchange," Mr Karantzis said.While the rise of millennial and first time investors has generated much attention over the past 18 months, Marketech is focusing on an overlooked segment of the market - active and serious traders, providing market-leading trading tools and fairer fees to active investors."Giving investors greater access is core to Marketech's mission," Mr Clark said. "We are very focused on using technology to bring institutional level functionality to retail investors."Marketech has built a technology platform that uniquely caters for serious traders looking for high end functionality."For too long, these traders have had to either pay higher fees or put up with substandard technology that is not fit for purpose. Our technology and pricing structure is a game changer for this growing group of active traders," Mr Clark said.About Marketech (www.marketech.com.au)Marketech has been building online market and trading platforms in Australia for 20 years, with a focus on empowering traders through access to market leading data and tools. Marketech gives serious and active investors many of the premium features professional institutions rely on, through an easy-to-use interface combined with ultra low cost brokerage.About NSX LimitedNSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

T. +61-427-755-296 Paul ChealE. paul@3cpr.com.auT. +61-427-755-296