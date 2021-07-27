Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (
With over 400 million ounces discovered to date, it is one of the most richly gold-endowed districts globally, owning a vast 1600 km2 of this blue-chip real estate.
The operation is the 8th largest in Australia by Mineral Resources under single ownership (and it remains relatively unexplored), surrounded by multiple million-ounce mines and excellent infrastructure.
Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.
ContactMilan Jerkovic
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418
Jim Malone
General Manager
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714
Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261
