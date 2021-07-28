White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that a podcast of an Interview with its Managing Director & CEO, Matthew Gill is available.

In this interview, Matt discusses the Red Mountain Exploration Activities in Alaska as described in the Company's ASX Update Release dated 27 July 2021 and White Rock operations more generally.

The podcast can be viewed via:
https://www.whiterockminerals.com.au/presentations
on the Company's website.


About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.

  

