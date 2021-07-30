Vango Mining Limited (
Highlights
- 2021 drilling campaign commenced at flagship Marymia Gold Project, and is ongoing
- Drilling is targeting 11 priority open pits not currently part of Marymia's 1.02Moz @ 3.0 g/t Au JORC 2012 Resource^
- 14 RC holes for a total of 2,465m completed to date of a minimum 15,000m campaign - ability to further expand drilling subject to results
- First-pass drilling at highest priority open pits - Skyhawk, Parrot and Apollo - complete, and drilling currently underway at Prickleys open pit
- Initial assessment is highly encouraging - shows geological continuity of previously identified structures, including alteration and sulphides, consistent with gold mineralisation at Marymia
- Drilling has been extended in some holes at Skyhawk and Parrot to test structures and alteration zones not previously encountered in historical drilling
- Assays from initial holes submitted for laboratory analysis - results to be released when available
- Vango aims to deliver a substantial Indicated and Inferred resource increase to the existing Marymia resource this year
- Successful Placement completed to raise $6.1m to fund ongoing field work programs
Vango is an exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing the Company's key asset, the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project), in the Mid-West region of Western Australia (Figure 1). In the near-term, the Company is focused on expanding its high-grade resource base to support its plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.
The Company has commenced its 2021 drilling campaign at the Marymia Project (ASX announcement, 9 July 2021).
The 2021 field season is focused on drilling at 11 priority open-pit targets, not currently part of the Marymia JORC 2012 resource base, and is designed to add significant, near-surface resources amenable to open pit mining as part of any future mining operation at the Marymia Project.
To view full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J9196V65
About Vango Mining Limited
Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.
Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.
