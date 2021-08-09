MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S) today announced that it had completed the sale of part of its Direct businesses to Vonex (ASX:VN8) and the business will transfer at the close of trading today.

The divestment of these businesses is in line with MNF's strategy to simplify the business and drive growth in its CPaas and UCaas voice services. Funds from the sale will be reinvested into the growing wholesale business and expansion offshore.

Reaffirmation of Guidance

The company would like to take this opportunity to re-affirm earnings guidance of EBITDA for the 2021 financial year which is expected to be within the top half of the range provided of $40.0 million to $43.0 million.


About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $380m, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

  

Contact

Miki Kando
Executive Assistant to CEO / CTO
T: + 61 422 832 852
E: miki.kando@mnfgroup.limited

Media contacts:
Susie Reinhardt
T: + 61 401 399 781
E: sreinhardt@canningscomms.com.au



