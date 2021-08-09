Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Watkinson, the CEO of Ameriwest Lithium (CNSX:AWLI) (OTCMKTS:AMRWF) (FRA:5HV0). Ameriwest Lithium is focused on unlocking value in a world shifting towards green energy solutions that run off lithium-based batteries. The company's mission is to become a leader in exploration and development of world-class lithium and battery metal mining assets.

Ameriwest projects include the Deer Musk East Lithium Project in prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada and the Railroad Lithium Project in Railroad Valley, Nevada.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106464/ameriwest


About Ameriwest Lithium Inc.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CNSX:AWLI) (OTCMKTS:AMRWF) (FRA:5HV0) Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totalling 5,600 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totalling 6,200 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest's current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest.

    

Contact

Ameriwest Lithium Inquiries
Glenn Collick, Director
Tel: +1 (778) 868-2226
info@ameriwestlithium.com
www.ameriwestlithium.com






Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

Ameriwest Lithium Inc.


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper Lithium

The Ellis Martin Report

ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: Tocvan Ventures Corp (CNSX:TOC) Completes Phase II Drill Program at Pilar Gold Property in Sonora State, Mexico. Now trading in the US.

Ellis Martin Report: Oroco Resource Corp (CVE:OCO) Drill Programs Approved For Copper Projects in Sinaloa and Chihuahua, Mexico

Ellis Martin Report: Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CNSX:TOC) Intersects Gold Stepping Out in Pilar Gold Project Mexico

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) Finds More Copper - Interview with CEO Jonathan Wiesblatt

Ellis Martin Report: Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) Encounters Significant Helium in its Fourth Wildcat Well


Read More