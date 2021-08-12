Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) advises that it will be releasing its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.

An investor and analyst webcast will be held on Friday, 20 August 2021 at 9.00 am (AEST) following the release of the results.

To attend the webcast please use the below link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/M36ENC4C


About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

 

Contact

Etherstack
David Carter, Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com

Media: Walbrook Investor Relations
Mr. Ben Knowles
T: +61 426 277 760
ben.knowles@walbrookir.com.au



Link: 30 June 2021 Half Year results webcast


