BTC health (
The primary objective for BTC Speciality Health is to increase market share through organic growth. New products will continue to be sourced by BioImpact and will enable BTC Speciality Health to expand its product range within pain management and critical care.
BTC health has supported investment in infrastructure to ensure its investee companies are well positioned to grow organically and through acquisition. The company will advise the market when capital is needed for a material investment.
To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RFHA0K85
About BTC Health Limited
BTC Health (ASX:BTC) is a listed entity on the ASX and is a Pooled Development Fund, registered under the Pooled Development Funds Act 1992. It is a high-growth company, focused on making world-class innovative medical products available to patients in Australia and New Zealand.
ContactRichard Treagus
Chairman
Ph: +61 417 520 509
E-mail: rtreagus@btchealth.com.au
Sharon Papworth
Company Secretary
Ph: 1800 100 282
E-mail: spapworth@btchealth.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Biotech Drugs & OTC Financial General Health & Pharm General