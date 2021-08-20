AdvanceTC Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to advise that the Company has appointed 4 Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to penetrate and expand into the distribution of its devices to the Global markets. The Regional Marketing Arms are tasks to locate Country Distributors in their Regions and to work and provide support to Distributors in each of their responsible Regions/Territories. Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control.

Regional Marketing Arm - Region/Territory of Control

1. AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd - The Middle East / Africa
2. AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd - Asia & Pacific
3. LT International - USA / Canada / South America
4. Alameda Square Cap Spain - Europe


About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com


 

Contact

CP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com



