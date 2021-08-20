AdvanceTC Ltd (
Regional Marketing Arm - Region/Territory of Control
1. AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd - The Middle East / Africa
2. AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd - Asia & Pacific
3. LT International - USA / Canada / South America
4. Alameda Square Cap Spain - Europe
About AdvanceTC Limited
AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com
ContactCP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Wireless E-Commerce and Mobile Financial General IT General