Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR), a developer of evidence based solutions for gastrointestinal diseases in humans and animals, is pleased to release to investors a copy of the presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Lydeamore, will present today to investors.

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/20846ZE6


About Anatara Lifesciences Limited

Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    

Contact

Steven Lydeamore
CEO, Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
+61 (0) 438 027 172
slydeamore@anatara.com

Eric Kuret
Market Eye
+61 (0) 417 311 335
eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au



Link: Investor Presentation


Related Companies

Anatara Lifesciences Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Biotech Drugs & OTC Health & Pharm General

Anatara Lifesciences Limited

Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) Launches IBS-D Clinical Trial Recruitment Website

Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) Successful Piglet Study

Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) Monthly Activities Report

Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) Chair Transition

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) Progressing Towards First Human Clinical Studies


Read More