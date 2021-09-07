Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR), a developer of evidence based solutions for gastrointestinal health in humans and animals, invites shareholders to attend a virtual group briefing with Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore, on Thursday 9 September 2021 at 11:00am AEST.

Hosted by Market Eye, Mr Lydeamore will provide an update on the Company's latest developments and market opportunities. Shareholders will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the briefing.

Attendance is free; however, registration is required. Register to attend at:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/10NPRE16


About Anatara Lifesciences Limited

Anatara Lifesciences Limited (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    

Contact

Steven Lydeamore
CEO, Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
+61 (0) 438 027 172
slydeamore@anatara.com

Eric Kuret
Market Eye
+61 (0) 417 311 335
eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au



Link: Meet the CEO Investor Webinar


