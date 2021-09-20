Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 11:00 am AEST / 09:00 am AWST.

Cyprium Managing Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on Nifty and present the recently lodged Investor presentation with a question and answer session to follow.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar
Presenters: Managing Director, Barry Cahill
Time: Tuesday 21 September 2021, 11:00 am AEST / 09:00am WST
Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.

To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/47UK4N76




About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

 

Contact

Barry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550

Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary

Lexi O'Halloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com



Link: Investor Webinar


Related Companies

Cyprium Metals Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Copper

Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Morgans Copper Conference Presentation

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Nifty Copper Project Drilling Update

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Nanadie Well 180m Sulphide Ore Grade Cu Intercept from 10m

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Quarterly Activities Report


Read More