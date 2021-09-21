OzAurum Resources Limited's (
Throughout the period from incorporation to 30 June 2021, OzAurum achieved a number of significant milestones highlighted as follows:
- Acquisition of 100% interest in all of the Mulgabbie and Patricia Tenements on the 27 October 2020;
- A successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the ASX in February 2021 in which A$12 million was raised before costs;
- Development of a camp, offices and a communications hub at Mulgabbie to establish a base for exploration activities at the Mulgabbie and Patricia Projects;
- A large scale 50,000 m drill campaign at the flagship Mulgabbie Gold Project which commenced immediately post listing;
- A Maiden 28-hole RC drill program commenced over the historic Patricia Gold Project towards the end of the financial period.
To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6HTWI342
About OzAurum Resources Limited
OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.
ContactAndrew Pumphrey
Managing Director and CEO
Mob +61-419-965-976
Office +61-8-9093-0039
