Cobre Limited (
Cobre has now paid the subscription amount of AUD$1.0m and has been issued a total of 2,702,703 new CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) representing a holding of approximately 1.6% in MTR.
About Cobre Limited
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.
ContactCobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au
