Nova Minerals Ltd's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) Christopher Gerteisen speaks to Proactive following the news it's raised A$12 million to accelerate development across the Estelle gold district where it's advancing a 4.7-million-ounce gold resource towards production. He says they're also continuing to progress its lithium-focused Snow Lake Resources towards listing on the NASDAQ.

To watch the interview, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/JQM4301F


About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.

   

Contact

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au



Related Companies

Nova Minerals Limited
         


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Zinc Mineral Sands Nickel Lithium Silver Cobalt Lead

Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Interview with CEO Chris Gerteisen on $12M Capital Raise

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Full Year Statutory Accounts - 30 June 2021

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) AUD$12 Million Funding to Propel Growth Strategy

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Further High-Grade Gold Zones Discovered at Estelle

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Extensive Polymetallic Vein System Discovered at Estelle


Read More