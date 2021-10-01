Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (
Given the restrictions due to COVID-19, including where the company's operations are based, the Company taken extra time to arrange audit review and other work arrangements.
The Company's preliminary unaudited accounts for the financial year to end June 2021 are attached with this announcement.
The Company will immediately announce to the market if it becomes aware that there is a material difference between its unaudited accounts and audited accounts.
To view the report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G8217SQQ
About Lake Resources NL
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.
This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.
ContactSteve Promnitz
Managing Director
+61 2 9188 7864
steve@lakeresources.com.au
Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au
Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
+61 (0) 431 271 538
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Lithium