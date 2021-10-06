Lodestar Minerals advises that a program of RC drilling is scheduled to commence shortly on the Ned's Creek JV with Vango Mining Limited (
An initial program comprising up to 3,000m of RC drilling is planned for Contessa and Central Park prospects. The granite contact at Contessa represents a major structural corridor that has not been effectively tested. Drilling along strike at Central Park and Gidgee Flat prospects (see Figure 1*), has confirmed that gold mineralisation occurs within and adjacent to late intrusions preferentially localised on the granite-greenstone contact. The planned RC program is designed to specifically target the granite contact at Contessa as a potential feeder for the mineralisation discovered to date.
The Contessa mineralisation comprises a series of north-dipping, stacked lenses within an intensely altered host sequence. Mineralised lenses have been defined over a strike distance of 200m in RC and diamond drilling (system remains open) that reported a number of high-grade gold intersections within an extensive, mineralised sericite-pyrite alteration halo. Significant intersections reported from the primary zone include;
- 4m at 74g/t Au from 140m in LNRC026
- 4m at 5.6g/t Au from 170m in LNRC043
- 10m at 1.4g/t Au from 138m in LNRC020
- 0.65m at 9.7g/t Au from 142.85m in LND002
- 12m at 1.5g/t Au from 126m in LNRC048,
including 1m at 9.2g/t Au from 135m.
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MKCK7X39
About Vango Mining Limited
Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.
Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.
