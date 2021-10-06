Magnis Energy Technologies Limited's (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) technology partner C4V has developed a patented and commercialised bio-mineralising process (BMLMP) will add 15-20% nominal cell voltage to the popular LFP chemistry with significantly higher energy density and a higher cycle life.

Barriers to battery adoption:

Speed of charging
Safety
Energy density
Cost
Lifespan

IM3 has first mover advantage through C4V's commercialised battery technology which improves on current barriers.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7F6ZI7EC


About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) aims to become a leading global producer of next-generation green credentialed Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) cells, enabling the future energy requirements of the world, the global storage of renewable energy and electrification of transportation.

Leveraging off a world class graphite asset in Tanzania, associated production IP and a strategy partnership with US based Charge CCV, Magnis will manage an end to end supply chain, sourcing the raw materials and associated technologies for these cells.

Magnis has three core areas of focus which provide the Company with a strategic advantage; battery technologies, gigafactories and graphite.

 

