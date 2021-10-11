Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (
The Offer seeks to raise approximately A$25.5 million. It provides the opportunity for eligible shareholders to subscribe for one New Share for every thirty-five shares held on the Record Date. New Shares will be issued at the issue price of A$0.145, being the same price as the Placement, also announced on 4 October 2021.
About Sayona Mining Ltd
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
