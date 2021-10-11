Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) advises that the Company's pro rata entitlement offer announced on 4 October 2021 opens today.

The Offer seeks to raise approximately A$25.5 million. It provides the opportunity for eligible shareholders to subscribe for one New Share for every thirty-five shares held on the Record Date. New Shares will be issued at the issue price of A$0.145, being the same price as the Placement, also announced on 4 October 2021.

About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au

   

