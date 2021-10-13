NSXL was incorporated with the primary purpose to invest, support, operate and be the holding company of businesses that are involved in the listing and trading of various asset classes.

NSXL wholly owns the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA), an Australian Tier 1 Market Licencee. NSXL also owns 41% of the ClearPay joint venture which will provide clearing and settlement services for various asset classes.

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and as such has extensive corporate governance, shareholder, financial reporting and continuous disclosure obligations.

NSX competes with ASX for corporate listings and is now targeting its monopoly position in clearing and settlement through ClearPay.

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

  

