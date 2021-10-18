Martin Laboratories EMG is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities on its Ni-Cu-Co-PGE projects in Sweden and Norway. Field teams have been deployed to systematically assess geologic potential using various exploration techniques such as soil sampling, mapping, and rock chip sampling. Social outreach and stakeholder engagement have also been key components to the programs.

As the world pivots toward sustainable technology, many governments and businesses fail to secure the materials to power this clean future. With electric vehicle and eco-friendly technology demand growing, manufacturers have no choice but to build lasting relationships with firms that secure the resources they require.

Known as Vertical Integration, this process bolsters the importance of the mines containing the battery metals powering fleets of electric vehicles. Platinum Metals are among the most important minerals needed to power this green future.

Semiconductors are needed to power an increasingly digital future. However, manufacturers in Taiwan and South Korea aren't the only firms set to benefit from a global shortage. The components needed to create semiconductors and other clean energy technologies are equally important - and just as scarce.

Our sites in Canada, Norway, and Sweden will help satisfy this growing demand.

