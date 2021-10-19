In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis sits down with Kyle Floyd and Spencer Cole, the CEO and CIO respectively of Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) in Los Angeles.

Mr. Floyd and Mr. Cole recently attended a generalists investment conference in LA for the purpose of reaching a broader and more diversified group of potential investors. The company's recent record of growth compared to its peers in the mining sector as well as in the general market makes it most likely a very attractive opportunity. Listen to the interview here to discover why these gentlemen believe their company is worth reviewing.

About Vox Royalty Corp.

Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.

 

