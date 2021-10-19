Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) Gold deposit and endowment is one of the world's largest and fastest developing. The Thompson Brothers Lithium project is also on track to expand and move into development phase. Our projects are located in Canada and the United States.

Our objective is to grow resource and reserve ownership per share. Our risk-reducing strategy: expand through exploration; move resources to reserves through engineering; secure environmental approvals and progress to mine construction and operation.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.

   

