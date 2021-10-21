Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (
Investors can also listen to the replay of the presentations at Viriathus Capital's Future Energy Conference and Red Cloud's Oktoberfest.
Red Cloud's Oktoberfest Conference can be found by registering for the event at:
https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/
Developed nations across the globe have established pacts and initiatives to move towards a zero-carbon future. The Future Energy Conference is a platform for those companies to present to the investors that are committing capital to the sector. The presentations provide an update on Lake delivering high quality, high margin solutions for the EV battery supply chain with scalable, premium lithium with superior ESG benefits by using clean direct lithium extraction.
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7YXE643F
About Lake Resources NL
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.
This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.
