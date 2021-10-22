Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (
The Aquifer Permit was officially approved by the Village of Endicott. The approval of the Aquifer Permit combined with the recently granted Air Permit and The Environmental Justice Plan are all the permits required by iM3NY for near term production.
iM3NY CEO Chaitanya Sharma commented: "The is very important day for iM3NY, it is a huge milestone after many months of hard work."
"We now have all permits in place for near term production. Semi-Automated production is on track for this quarter and we are putting in long hours to achieve this major milestone."
About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.
