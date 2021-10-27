Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Robert Rohlfing, the CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF). Desert Mountain Energy is a forward-looking resource company actively engaged in the exploration and development of Helium and Rare Earth Gas properties in the U.S. Southwest, with its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. Currently, the company holds +85,000 acres land in Arizona, the world's best address for Helium. In this segment Ellis meets chats with these gentlemen in Scottsdale Arizona's Old Town District as Desert Mountain Energy Discovers Commercial A Helium/Hydrogen Well.

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

 

Contact

Don Mosher
President & Board Director
T: (604) 617-5448
E: don@desertmountainenergy.com
W: www.desertmountainenergy.com



