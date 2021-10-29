Nova Minerals Limited's (
o Independent Maiden Inferred JORC Resource 23.1 Mt @ 2.0g/t Au delineates 1.5 million ounces (Moz) of gold at RPM North
o 6.2Moz Au Inferred Global Resource at Estelle
o Massive upside remains within the Korbel Valley
o RPM discovery of 400m @ 3.5g/t Includes 132m @ 10.1g/t
o Korbel resource upgrade and RPM Maiden Resource in Q4 2021
Our objective is to grow resource and reserve ownership per share. Our risk-reducing strategy: expand through exploration; move resources to reserves through engineering; secure environmental approvals and progress to mine construction and operation.
About Nova Minerals Limited
Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.
