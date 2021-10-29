Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (
Quarter Highlights
Quebec, Canada
- Sayona Quebec and Piedmont complete acquisition of North American Lithium (NAL)
- Preparations underway for resumption of NAL operations; project review shows scope for further resource expansion
- Acquisition of Moblan Lithium Project, Northern Quebec secures leading North American lithium asset base
- Testing confirms Authier spodumene delivers high purity lithium hydroxide suitable for battery/cathode makers
- Placement and Share Purchase Plan, raising A$65 million to fund NAL acquisition
Western Australia
- Gold exploration plans ramped up and drilling planned at Mt Dove and Deep Well Projects
- Altura Mining commits to earn-in over Pilbara lithium projects, with initial focus on Mallina project
Post-quarter
A$100 million raised in Placement and additional A$25.5 million in rights issue to close acquisition of 60% of Moblan Lithium Project; drilling program at project planned for 2022, together with revised definitive feasibility study.
To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X0YFGOQN
About Sayona Mining Ltd
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au
ContactBrett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Materials General Mining Lithium