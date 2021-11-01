In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we visit with David Cole, the President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp (
EMX has now received the first of many, royalty payments from the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile.
To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107812/emx
About EMX Royalty Corp
EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.
