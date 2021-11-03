Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

In this segment Mr. Trimble discusses this week's announcement of a signed option agreement with Medaro Mining Corp to acquire an initial 70% interest and up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property located in the Wollaston Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The property contains twelve (12) mineral claims, comprising approximately 55,934 hectares.

To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107862/syh


About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

    

Contact

Riley Trimble
Corporate Communications and Development
T: 604-416-2978
F: 604-687-3119
E: info@skyharbourltd.com
W: www.skyharbourltd.com



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Project Generator Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Signs Option Agreement with Medaro Mining to Option the Yurchison Uranium Project


Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper Uranium

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Ellis Martin: Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Signs Option Agreement with Black Shield Metals Corp to Option 75% of the Mann Lake Uranium Project

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Intersects High Grade Uranium Mineralization at Maverick East Zone with Drill Results of 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0m

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd's (CVE:SYH) Jordan Trimble Provides Interview Update on Partner Company's Completion of Radiometric Survey

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Receives $1.2 Million from Warrant Exercise as Partner Company Valor Announces New Anomalies

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Expands Drilling Zone at High Grade Moore Uranium Project


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty's (CVE:EMX) David Cole Provides an Interview Update on Recent Royalty Acquisitions

Ellis Martin: Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) Discover Commercial Helium/Hydrogen Well - Robert Rohlfing and Don Mosher Discuss

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty's (CVE:VOX) Kyle Floyd and Spencer Cole Discuss Potential Generalist Appeal to a Fast Growth Royalty Company in the Mining Space

Ellis Martin: Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Signs Option Agreement with Black Shield Metals Corp to Option 75% of the Mann Lake Uranium Project

Martin Laboratories EMG (Energy Metals Group) Commences Exploration on Battery Metals Portfolio in Scandinavia


Read More