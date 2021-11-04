2021 World CEO of the Year Nomination

The World CEO Rankings Awards (TWCR) is an online competition launched to acknowledge the best CEOs from all around the world. The three major features of the Awards are multiple voting methods, season duration, and the number of nominees joining each season.Voting: There is no certified board in charge of choosing a winner. Instead, the decision-makers are friends and business partners of the nominees who vote on LinkedIn or using their mobile phones (Text to Vote).Season: The Awards is a three-month-long season, Sep 1 - Nov 30, during which we reward the highest-ranking nominees three times, and the winners of the season are announced at the end of the competition.Nominees: Our constant efforts to improve and enhance the platform bring visible results every season, even this one; the race for the 2021 title joined more than 250 CEOs worldwide and counting.2021 World CEO of the Year - After establishing a 6.2Moz gold resource and fast growing with more to come this year, the Thompson brothers lithium project through Snow Lake Resources is about to list on the NASDAQ and 9.9% of RotorX holding with money to be returned. Let's give credit where it's due and vote Christopher Gerteisen as CEO of the year.World CEO rankingTo vote for Christopher using the SMS voting method:Text 2547 to +1 417 884 1234No hidden fees. Standard message rates apply only. You can vote only once, and only the first submission will be counted.Mr. Christopher Gerteisen as CEO controls all aspects of the Estelle Gold project while implementing efficiencies and savings to keep cost per discovery ounce well below industry average. Mr Gerteisen has over 20 years of experience as a professional geologist with an extensive record of managing and advancing complex and challenging resource projects across North America, Australia, and Asia.To view the nomination, please visit:About Nova Minerals LimitedNova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.