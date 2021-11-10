In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Kyle Floyd, the CEO of Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF). The company recently announced Q3 2021 revenues and multiple royalty production records. Mr. Floyd discusses the well-planned reasons for these successes in this audio interview.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107935/vox


About Vox Royalty Corp.

Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.

 

Contact

E: IR@voxroyalty.com
W: www.voxroyalty.com
T: +1-345-815-3939



Related Companies

Vox Royalty Corp.

The Ellis Martin Report


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper Silver

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Project in Southern British Columbia

Ellis Martin Report: Project Generator Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Signs Option Agreement with Medaro Mining to Option the Yurchison Uranium Project

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty's (CVE:EMX) David Cole Provides an Interview Update on Recent Royalty Acquisitions

Ellis Martin: Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) Discover Commercial Helium/Hydrogen Well - Robert Rohlfing and Don Mosher Discuss

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty's (CVE:VOX) Kyle Floyd and Spencer Cole Discuss Potential Generalist Appeal to a Fast Growth Royalty Company in the Mining Space


Read More

Vox Royalty Corp.

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty's (CVE:VOX) Kyle Floyd and Spencer Cole Discuss Potential Generalist Appeal to a Fast Growth Royalty Company in the Mining Space

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) Updates Janet Ivy Gold Mine and Files Tech Report with SEDAR

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) CIO Spencer Cole Provides Overview of Company Assets and Key Partnerships

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX), the Fastest Growing Royalty Company; an Interview with CEO Kyle Floyd

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) A$7 Million Royalty Divestment Complete


Read More