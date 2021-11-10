In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Kyle Floyd, the CEO of Vox Royalty (
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107935/vox
About Vox Royalty Corp.
Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.
ContactE: IR@voxroyalty.com
W: www.voxroyalty.com
T: +1-345-815-3939
