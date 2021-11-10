Reflects Company's refreshed strategy to build a world-class software companyShareholders of MNF Group Limited (
The name change, which was approved at yesterday's Annual General Meeting, will come into effect by the end of November and the ASX code will change to SYM.
Commenting on the name change CEO Mr Rene Sugo said: "We are excited to move forward as Symbio, which is an established global brand within the industry and increasingly recognised as a leader in software enabled communications. Our clear path for global expansion, significant momentum in our Singapore operations, and our unified Symbio brand, positively positions us to execute our strategy and growth objectives for 2022 and beyond."
The change of Company name to Symbio will avoid confusion from the market and customers, given the Company no longer operates the MyNetFone business.
About MNF Group Ltd
MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $380m, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.
As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/
