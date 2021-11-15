Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) advises that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Options prospectus has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today.

SPP participants are eligible to receive one (1) Attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued to them pursuant to the SPP (SPP offer document announced on 17 September 2021).

To view the SPP and Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EQ67NKPV


About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.

    

Contact

Duncan Chessell
Managing Director
duncan@resolutionminerals.com

Julian Harvey
Investor Relations
j.harvey@resolutionminerals.com



Link: Lodgement of SPP Options Prospectus


Related Companies

Resolution Minerals Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Mining Gold Copper Vanadium Cobalt

Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) At-the-Market Raise and Increase in Collateral Shares

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Acquisition of 100% of Benmara Project

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Quarterly Activities Report

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Successful Share Purchase Plan

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Oz Minerals Completes Due Diligence at Wollogorang Project


Read More