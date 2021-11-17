Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (
The media article contains a number of unsubstantiated statements regarding the Company. The Company is not under investigation by ASIC.
The media article repeats previously published speculation concerning trading in the Company's shares and inquiries undertaken by ASIC in relation to some trading in those shares, the Company is not aware of any material which would indicate that the Company is or is likely to be under any form of investigation.
The Company remains committed to delivering on its majority owned gigawatt scale lithium-ion battery project in New York.
About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.
