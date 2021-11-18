Beroni Group (
The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) optimizes the sample collection process. It requires no blood, and only a nasopharyngeal swab is needed to collect samples. This greatly improves the convenience of testing and the test results can be obtained within 10 minutes. The antigen test kit was prepared using colloidal gold solidphase immunochromatography and is used for qualitative assays of SARS-CoV-2 antigen samples in vitro. Based on the latest clinical study, it demonstrated an overall sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100% and has received CE certification in December 2020.
Recent COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen dramatically throughout Japan as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70% of the population. Japan has been using rapid antigen tests as one of the tools to contain outbreaks. "Widespread rapid testing for COVID-19 disease is absolutely critical for saving lives and reopening the economy. Our antigen detection kit provides an effective and convenient detection solution for clinics, employers, schools, and others seeking a safer reopening," said Jacky Zhang, Chairman, and CEO of Beroni Group.
About Beroni Group Limited
Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.
ContactDragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General