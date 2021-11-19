2021 was another successful year for WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) (FRA:17W) (OTCMKTS:WTCHF), delivering both strong financial performance and continued progress on its strategy to become the operating system for global logistics.

The AGM Addresses touch on the company's financial performance, solid capital position and governance framework. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard White, provided further detail on the strategic progress, including the six global rollouts secured in FY21, and the recent signing of Fedex.

The AGM addresses by WiseTech Global Chair, Andrew Harrison, and Founder and CEO, Richard White, are in the link below, along with the associated presentation slides.

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 12,000 of the world's logistics companies across 150+ countries, including 43 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 25 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide. Our flagship platform, CargoWise One, forms an integral link in the global supply chain and executes over 50 billion data transactions annually. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding ~3,500 product enhancements to our global CargoWise platform in the past five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world's supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach.

The WiseTech Global group includes CargoWise One, ABM Data Systems, ACO Informatica, BorderWise, Bysoft, Cargoguide, CargoIT, CargoSphere, CMS Transport Systems, Containerchain, CustomsMatters, DataFreight, Depot Systems, EasyLog, Fenix, Forward, Intris, LSP Solutions, Microlistics, Multi Consult, Pierbridge, Prolink, Ready Korea, SaaS Transportation, SmartFreight, Softcargo, Softship, Systema, Taric, Trinium Technologies, Ulukom, Xware, zsoft, and znet Group.

     

