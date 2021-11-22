Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with analyst Jeff Baker of CommonStockWarrants.com. Today, thanks to Jeff, we will learn about SPACs, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies..and SPAC Warrants. A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a company that has no commercial operations and is formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company.

www.commonstockwarrants.com
www.twitter.com/spacwarrants
www.twitter.com/ellismartinrprt
www.ellismartinreport.com

Common Stock Warrants:
Jeff Baker Analyst/ Geo-technical Programmer/ Economic Geologist Jeff Baker has been with common stock warrants for 10 years and brings a host of technical and scientific analysis to the team.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108125/emr

Contact

dudley@commonstockwarrants.com
jeffbakergeo@gmail.com




Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) A Fast Growing, Non-Dilutive, Cash Positive, Revenue Generating Royalty Company

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Project in Southern British Columbia

Ellis Martin Report: Project Generator Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Signs Option Agreement with Medaro Mining to Option the Yurchison Uranium Project

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty's (CVE:EMX) David Cole Provides an Interview Update on Recent Royalty Acquisitions

Ellis Martin: Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) Discover Commercial Helium/Hydrogen Well - Robert Rohlfing and Don Mosher Discuss


Read More