Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with analyst Jeff Baker of CommonStockWarrants.com. Today, thanks to Jeff, we will learn about SPACs, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies..and SPAC Warrants. A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a company that has no commercial operations and is formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company.www.commonstockwarrants.comwww.twitter.com/spacwarrantswww.twitter.com/ellismartinrprtwww.ellismartinreport.comCommon Stock Warrants:Jeff Baker Analyst/ Geo-technical Programmer/ Economic Geologist Jeff Baker has been with common stock warrants for 10 years and brings a host of technical and scientific analysis to the team.To listen to the Interview, please visit: