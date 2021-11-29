Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (
Each of these assertions in the article and the headline is false.
Magnis has retained Queen's Counsel and senior lawyers to represent it in proceedings arising from the assertions and imputations in this article and from recent defamatory articles including from the same author and newspaper and will bring proceedings against any republication of these false assertions.
Magnis has never had any engagement with Mr Arif and has never made any payment to him.
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.
