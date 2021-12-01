Cyprium Metals Limited (
Cyprium Managing Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on operations including the recent Updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource Estimate and present the recently lodged Investor presentation with a question and answer session to follow.
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar
Presenters: Managing Director, Barry Cahill
Time: Monday 6 December 2021, 11:00 am AEDT / 08:00am AWDT
Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.
To register your interest for the webinar, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2U2KWW76
About Cyprium Metals Ltd
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.
ContactBarry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550
Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary
Lexi O'Halloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com
