Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to provide a presentation to be given by the Company's Executive Chair Mr Milan Jerkovic at the Mines and Money Conference - London, on Wednesday 2 December 2021.

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.

    

Contact

Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418

Jim Malone
General Manager
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714

Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261



