Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to provide an update on its majority owned Snow Lake Resources (Snow Lake), Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (Nasdaq:LITM), is pleased to report results of its August 2021 prospecting and mapping program on its Manitoba properties near the town of Snow Lake, Manitoba. Dale Schultz, VP of Resource Development and Brian Youngs, VP of Exploration, presided over the program which had a primary objective of identifying additional lithium bearing targets for resource expansion during upcoming drilling campaigns.

An additional objective was to confirm the locations of the previously identified Sherritt Gordon Dyke and Grass Rivers Dyke and follow up on potential extensions to the Thompson Brothers Lithium Pegmatite (TBL).

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.

   

