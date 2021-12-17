Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ:LITM) is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery market in North America.

To view the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108557/litm


About Snow Lake Resources Ltd

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. We aspire to not only set the standard for responsible lithium battery mining, but we intend to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.

  

Contact

E: IR@snowlakelithium.com
W: www.snowlakelithium.com
@SnowLakeLithium



Related Companies

Snow Lake Resources Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited
             


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Lithium

Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Snow Lake Receives Permitting for Drilling Campaign

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Snow Lake Lithium - Grass River and Sherritt Gordon dykes

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Snow Lake Lithium Update

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Share Consolidation of Capital

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) 2021 Annual General Meeting Chairman Speech


Read More