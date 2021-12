Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) CEO and Executive Director David Deacon provides a comprehensive presentation of the company's push-to-talk communications technology for essential services. The presentation covers the company's products and target markets, including details on its recent contract award under its global teaming agreement with Samsung.To watch the presentation, please visit:About Etherstack PlcEtherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

Contact David Carter

Chief Financial Officer

T: +61 2 8399 7500

investor.relations@etherstack.com

www.etherstack.com



Investor Relations

Melanie Singh

T: +61 439 748 819

melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au David CarterChief Financial OfficerT: +61 2 8399 7500investor.relations@etherstack.comwww.etherstack.comInvestor RelationsMelanie SinghT: +61 439 748 819melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au