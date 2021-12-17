Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) CEO and Executive Director David Deacon provides a comprehensive presentation of the company's push-to-talk communications technology for essential services. The presentation covers the company's products and target markets, including details on its recent contract award under its global teaming agreement with Samsung.

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

 

