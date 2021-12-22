Field Solutions Holdings (ASX:FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional and remote telecommunications carrier is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of TasmaNet Pty Ltd and controlled entities.

The transaction completed on Tuesday 21st of December at 4pm.


About Field Solutions Holdings Ltd

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed. FSG provides, builds, and operates "true broadband networks" specifically for rural, regional, and remote Australia. FSG is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier and a retail service provider (trading under the brands 'JustISP,' TasmaNet and Ant Communications), and a NBN Co Retail and Business Service Provider.

 

Contact

Andrew Roberts - CEO
andrew.roberts@fieldsolutions-group.com



Link: FSG Completes TasmaNet Acquisition


Related Companies

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Telecom Carriers Broadband Financial General

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) Chairman's and MD Address with FY21 AGM Presentation

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) TasmaNet Acquisition Details and Investor Presentation

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) Acquires TasmaNet

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) Annual Report and CEO Message

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) Delivers Record FY21 Results


Read More