GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) will be admitted to the official list of the National Stock Exchange of Australia on Friday, 31st of December 2021.

Official Quotation of the following securities will commence on Wednesday, 5th of January 2022.

Principal Activities - Investment
Quoted Securities - 1,018,514,133 Fully Paid Ordinary
NSX Trading Code - GO8
Start of trading - 11am AEST, Wednesday, 5th of January 2022


About GoConnect Limited

GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.

 



About NSX Limited

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

  

Contact

Richard Li
Chairman
GoConnect Limited
T: +61-3-8833-7242



Link: Commencement of Quotation - 11am AEDT Wednesday, 5th of January 2022


Related Companies

NSX Limited

GoConnect Limited
      


Related Industry Topics:
Telecom Carriers Broadband Financial General

GoConnect Limited

GoConnect Limited (ASX:GCN) Half-year Report to 31 December 2017

GoConnect Limited (ASX:GCN) Chairman's Address

Go Green Holdings Leads VR/AR Market with Content and Global Telco Partnerships

GoConnect Ltd (ASX:GCN) Bobo VR - GoVRCinema Strategic Partnerships

GoConnect Limited (ASX:GCN) Announce ABN Newswire and Go Green First Movers in VR TV (Virtual Reality) Corporate Communications


Read More

NSX Limited

NSX Welcomes Haodex Limited on the National Stock Exchange of Australia

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) Commencement of Quotation - 11am AEDT Thursday, 9th of December 2021

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) AGM Presentation Slides

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) Quarterly Activities Report

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) Investor Presentation


Read More