GoConnect Limited ( NSX:GO8 ) will be admitted to the official list of the National Stock Exchange of Australia on Friday, 31st of December 2021.Official Quotation of the following securities will commence on Wednesday, 5th of January 2022.Principal Activities - InvestmentQuoted Securities - 1,018,514,133 Fully Paid OrdinaryNSX Trading Code - GO8Start of trading - 11am AEST, Wednesday, 5th of January 2022About GoConnect LimitedGoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.

About NSX LimitedNSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.