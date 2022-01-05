GoConnect Limited ( NSX:GO8 ) listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $7.1 million.In the past 20 years, GoConnect has established new businesses in its own right, as well as co-founded businesses to create enterprise value for GoConnect. Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.About GoConnect LimitedGoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.

About NSX LimitedNSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.